Police respond to Driving While Black report after Metro Council resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department officially responded to the Driving While Black report released last fall by activist group Gideon’s Army.

It comes after the Metro Council filed a resolution asking the department to respond and say whether they agree or disagree with the report.

The resolution also calls on Metro police to speak on the accuracy of the data and maps provide in the report, which concluded the department racially profiles black drivers.

REPORT: Drive While Black by the Gideon’s Army

Chief Steve Anderson “categorically denies” that claim, saying he would “would undertake appropriate action to remove any officer that is determined to have engaged in such conduct.”

Anderson goes on to say that while the report says “racial profiling” 20 times throughout, “there is no documented account of any such incident or incidents.”

He also addresses the data, saying the Driving While Black report relies on census data for African-Americans and vehicle stops.

Anderson writes, “The assumptions made in the report rely solely on the disparity in the African American census data compared to the vehicle stop data. As to this disparity, a competent and responsible researcher and statistician can reveal, simply by the numbers, that there is in fact a disparity. Those same people will tell you that, alone, the numbers cannot tell you the reasons, good or bad, that the disparity exists. Those reasons can be revealed, or at least hypothesized, only with additional, exhaustive research and analysis. That was not done in this situation.”

Click here to read Chief Anderson’s full response.

The resolution calling for the Metro police department to respond is being taken up by council members Tuesday night. To that, Chief Anderson says, “I understand and respect your personal urgency to pass this resolution. It does appear, however, that over these months all has been said that can be said.”