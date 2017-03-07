Police find drugs, guns and cash during search of Edgewood home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they found drugs, guns and cash while serving an arrest warrant at an Edgewood home Tuesday.

Authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the home located on the 1730 block of Edgewood Avenue when they detected a strong odor of marijuana inside.

Officers searched the home and reportedly found guns under a couch cushion, drugs in a bathroom air vent and money inside a kitchen dishwasher.

They seized three handguns, one of which was stolen, 110.1 grams of cocaine, 56.4 grams of heroin, 111 grams of marijuana, a vehicle and $10,144 in cash.

Keanthoney Dalton, 29, lives at the home and was taken into custody.

He is charged with gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession during the commission of a drug offense, felony cocaine, marijuana, and heroin possession in a drug free school zone, and theft.

Dalton, who was not the person wanted on the outstanding warrant, is being held in lieu of $125,000 bond.