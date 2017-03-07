Pets of the Week for March 6, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Metro Animal Care and Control are also teaming up for a special adopt-a-thon this weekend. On Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, the two shelters are waiving all adoption fees in order to clear their full shelters.

TEIO, 8 months

This little charmer knows he’s got it and is not afraid to flaunt it. Teio is an absolute hoot and loves playgroup time with his friends Nick and Alicia.

ALICIA, 1

Alicia was just voted President of the MACC Welcoming Committee. This active gal loves play with her friends and has her paws crossed for her forever family.

COCO, 10

Coco loves you already — and you’ve only just met through a picture. Coco is an older gal who gives amazing hugs and loves lounging with the volunteers in the play yards.

NIECEY, 3

Niecey is oh so nicey…errr, nice! She’s an affectionate love bug who wants to spend her day as your only feline friend! She loves to demand the center of attention and wants to be the heart of your house! Niecey is FIV Positive. FIV-positive cats can live normal lives both in quality and duration, so lets get this sweet, sweet gal adopted!

