Nashville man charged after dog put in trash compactor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shih Tzu died late last month after Metro police say a man put it inside an apartment complex’s trash compactor.

Terrence Clark now faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty as he’s accused of activating the compactor multiple times.

According to a press release, the fire department was called to the Arbor Hills Apartments in Antioch on Feb. 21.

The dog was rescued after a resident heard it whimpering and barking from inside the compactor. The Shih Tzu was rushed to a veterinarian, but it dies four days later.

Metro police say surveillance video shows 27-year-old Clark pull up in a car, take the dog from the back seat, put it inside a grocery bag, and then put it in trash compactor. He’s then shown pushing the button to turn it on four times before driving away.

The investigation showed the dog belonged to Clark’s mother. He remains jailed in lieu of $65,000 bond.