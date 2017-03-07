Metro Council asks police to immediately purchase 168 body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council voted late Tuesday evening to approve a resolution asking the Metro Nashville Police Department to immediately purchase 168 body cameras for officers.

The resolution was approved 30-5, with two abstentions.

The move comes after the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons by Metro Officer Joshua Lippert following a traffic stop in February.

Council members are asking for body cameras to be deployed with flex officers by the end of June.

This comes after Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pledged to fund body cameras for the entire police department in the next budget year, which begins July 1.

Her budget is expected to be presented to the council in the spring.

Some council members who are supportive of body cameras voted against the resolution because it only covers a small percentage of Metro officers.

Steve Glover, who represents District 12, voted against the measure.

“If we’re going to be serious about it, let’s be serious,” Glover told the council Tuesday night before the vote. “But let’s do it in a manner that actually accomplishes something as opposed to just window dressing.”

Karen Johnson, one of the resolution’s sponsor, said it sends a message about the council’s stance.

“This council supports our police department having body cameras,” Johnson told News 2. “And body cameras now. Not waiting for enough money for a complete rollout to the entire police department.”

Since the resolution is a symbolic gesture, it’s not clear if the Metro police department will actually purchase the 168 cameras.