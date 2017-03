NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the leg at an East Nashville apartment complex late Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Berkshire Place Apartments at Porter and Cahal roads about 6:30 p.m.

Metro police confirmed the man was in “very stable” condition with non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. The investigation is ongoing.