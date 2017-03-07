Ky. man accused of sharing child porn images online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Kentucky on charges of distributing and possessing matter that portrayed a sex performance by a minor.

Kentucky State Police said Bradley Hardesty, 33, was taken into custody as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Authorities say the investigation began after they learned Hardesty was sharing images of child pornography online.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Louisville on Tuesday where KSP says equipment used to facilitate the crime were seized for examination

Hardesty is currently charged with six counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. The investigation is ongoing.