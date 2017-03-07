Items stolen from children’s grave sites in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Lebanon is hoping the public can help find out who is robbing children’s graves.

Authorities say someone stole various items from grave sites at the cemetery on South Maple Street around Feb. 15.

Some other sites were also vandalized, according to police, and it is believed this is a random act, and no particular site was a target.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, please contact the Lebanon Police Department or Detective Bringhurst at 615-444-2323 or 615-453-4315.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.