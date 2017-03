NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Part of an exit ramp was closed on Interstate 24 for hours after a semi-truck jackknifed early Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. on the Harding Place off-ramp on Interstate 24 East.

A HAZMAT team had to be called to scene because the rig’s fuel tank ruptured in the crash.

TDOT cleared the scene at 6 a.m.