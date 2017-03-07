Crime rises in Nolensville as population grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville is a small Williamson County town that is not so small anymore.

Nestled between Nashville and Franklin, the city is experiencing growing pains that include a rising crime rate.

According to the police chief, there was an 88 percent spike in crime from February last year to February this year.

The numbers are small but nearly doubled with 33 crimes in February 2016 compared to 62 in February 2017. Many of those were auto burglaries, including 22 thefts from vehicles, two thefts of vehicle parts, and five vandalism calls.

And this year from January to February alone, Chief Troy Huffines told News 2 there was a 126-percent jump in crimes.

Why? The chief says more people are moving to the once-sleepy town, perhaps 9,000 now, which is patrolled by a 10-man police force, including the chief.

Huffines says they do have openings for 4 new officers.

“I feel that it is a Mayberry, picturesque country town, when we touch Nashville, and people lose their sight of where they are and become complacent, and lack in security and leaving things unlocked when they should not leave valuables unlocked,” the chief told News 2.

Huffines said three guns were stolen during a January burglary spree. If anyone has any information, call Nolensville police at 615-776-6685 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.