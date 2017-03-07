Girl Scout troop uses extra cash to buy cookies for sheriff’s office

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Girl Scout troop donated nearly three dozen of boxes of cookies to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

During Troop 782’s cookie selling campaign, any extra donated money to their sales were set aside so the girls could buy cookies for both the sheriff’s officer and Clarksville’s fire department.

In all, the Girl Scouts donated 34 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils and Do-Si-Dos for the deputies to enjoy.

The sheriff’s office has since commended the troop for their hard work and the cookie do