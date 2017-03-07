Freshman at Robertson County Schools given laptops

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every single freshman in high school in Robertson County ow has their own laptop.

The school provided about 1,000 computers paid for by the county commission. The district says the move is necessary to keep up.

Now, teachers can alter their lesson plans to a digital format.

“It’s really easy to type up research papers now without having to do it at home, and I only have one computer at home, so it’s being used a lot,” said freshman Julianna Chennault.

Robertson County Schools says their next goal is to distribute laptops to all middle school students.