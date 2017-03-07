Free website helps Tennesseans save money on healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville-based company is making its healthcare pricing website available to Middle Tennesseans for free.

The company, Healthcare Bluebook, provides pricing information for medical procedures and medicines, with the goal of helping patients find the most affordable healthcare.

According to the company, costs charged to patients for the same medical procedure can vary by thousands of dollars simply based on where the patient has the procedure done.

“Nashville is the healthcare capital of the U.S. and we’re hoping to make Nashville the most transparent healthcare city in America,” said Dr. Jeff Rice, M.D., the CEO of Healthcare Bluebook.

Users of the website can search their geographic area to learn the “fair price” of the procedure or medicine they are looking for.

Users can also find where to go to pay the least amount for a particular procedure and which healthcare centers provide the highest quality.

“Even if you use your insurance, and you go in network, you could still pay two, three or $4,000 too much if you don’t shop for care, and most patients don’t know that,” Dr. Rice explained.

For more information on Healthcare Bluebook, visit their website.