Doctors descend on Capitol Hill with Tennessee’s opioid crisis in mind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An army of 300 Tennessee doctors descended on Nashville’s Legislative Plaza Tuesday with the state’s opioid crisis at the top of the group’s agenda.

“It’s what we are talking about and what lawmakers are talking to us about,” said Dr. James Batson, President of the Tennessee Medical Association.

His group made up the bulk of the doctors who filled hallways and legislative offices Tuesday in their distinctive white coats.

Dr. Batson, who is pediatrician in Cookeville, said he is in favor of a measure being considered in the legislature that would identify the top 20 percent of Tennessee physicians who prescribe opioids.

The bill is sponsored in the House by Rep. Sabi Kumar, who is a physician in Robertson County.

He told News 2 that education and counseling for the doctors in that 20 percent are key components of the bill.

