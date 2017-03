NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A face lift is underway over at the Fairgrounds Nashville as crews begin demolishing five old buildings there.

Crews began tearing down the sanitation building on Tuesday, just south of Wedgewood and west of the race track.

The city will demolish four other buildings as part of a $12 million spending program.

City leaders hope as old, worn-down buildings are torn down, space for new projects will open up.