Cookeville man accused of plugging 7-year-old’s nose, pouring water down his throat

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man is accused of child abuse after he tried to force a young boy in his care to take medication by reportedly holding him down, plugging his nose and pouring water down his throat.

A police officer was called to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on Saturday for a case of possible child abuse.

When he arrived, he met with a woman and her 7-year-old son.

According to a Cookeville police affidavit, the woman told the officer that on Friday night she was attempting to get the boy to take his medication, which was a large pill.

Jonathan Clay Davis, the father of the woman’s other sons, reportedly decided to force the boy to take the pill.

The affidavit stated that he held the boy down, plugged his nose and began pouring water down his throat, leaving red marks on the boy’s left cheek.

The child bit Davis and the man reportedly slapped him, knocking out one of the boy’s teeth.

Davis is accused of violently spanking the boy and taking the mother’s phone from her.

At the hospital, officials found a knot on the back of the boy’s head red marks on his armpits, a bruise behind his ear on the cartilage and skull and a bruise on his ribcage above his kidney.

Davis is charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is expected in court on March 10.