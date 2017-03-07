City of Brentwood offers storm brush pick up

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Public Works crews will be picking up storm brush from affected communities starting Tuesday.
The pickup follows a tornado that passed though Williamson County on March 1.
PREVIOUS: NWS confirms 5 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee
Residents must place all brush, regardless of its size, by the curb as soon as possible.
The city is lifting its regular size restrictions for storm related brush pick up in the following areas:
- Concord Forest
- Waller Road from Concord to Maxwell Lane
- Maupin Road
- Concord Pass
- Willowmet (south of Childe Harolds)
- Bridgeton Park
- Concord Road from Crockett east to the city limits
- Berkshire Estates
- Raintree Forest
- Crockett Road
- Somerset
- Parkside
- Brenthaven (south of Wikle Road) including Crockett Cove and Crockett Hills
- Eldorado Acres
Crews will begin in the Concord Forest area and move west over the next two weeks. If your brush is not placed by the curb by the time crews are near your neighborhood, it will not be picked up.