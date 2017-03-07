Authorities want answers in cold case of missing NY teen last seen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – New York State Police are hoping the public can help solve the cold case of an 18-year-old who went missing shortly after travelling to Tennessee.

Nieko Lisi was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2011 after he left Jasper, New York, just a efw days before. He was travelling to the Detroit, Michigan, area with a friend.

Police say Lisi dropped off his friend and then traveled to Franklin, Tennessee, but was not heard from again.

Lisi’s mother reported the family last had contact with him on October 1, 2011.

He traveled to Michigan and Tennessee in a 2004 GMC Canyon pick-up truck. The truck was not Lisi’s and was found locked inside the garage of a Middle Tennessee home by Franklin police in late July 2016.

The truck, which had been stripped down, was secured by police and examined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lisi has not been located and the case has remained unsolved.

He is approximately 5 foot 10, 165 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Lisi has an unfinished tattoo of a guardian angel on his left side, and four Chinese symbols on the back of his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on the case or with information on Lisi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4128.