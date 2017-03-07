2 people shot at birthday part in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot and one person was critically injured at a party last weekend in Shelbyville.

Police are not saying where the shooting happened, but the venue was hosting a 30th birthday party.

According to Shelbyville Police the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out.

Police said someone was trying to get a gun away from Corey Garrett, causing him to shoot the ceiling.

Things escalated even further when someone shot Garrett in the chest. He was critically injured and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

More shots were fired in the parking lot. One person trying to get out of the way was hit and the arm and treated at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information please call Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811.