HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a runaway 15-year-old girl in Hohenwald.

Police said Salem Hickman was last seen on Saturday.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Salem has green eyes and brownish-blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 931-796-5096 or the police department at 931-796-3223.