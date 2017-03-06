West Nashville Radio Shack set to close this week burglarized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Radio Shack store was burglarized early Monday morning in west Nashville.

The burglary happened just after 2 a.m. at the store on Charlotte Pike near the Walmart.

The suspects used a cinder block to break through the front window of the store. The cinder block was broken into pieces in front of the store when police arrived.

Metro police said it is not clear what all was taken, but police suspect remote control cars were stolen.

The store is set to close later this week.

An E-cigarette store, Saffire Vapor, sits in the same complex and was also broken into recently.