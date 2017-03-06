TBI identifies, speaks with man who was in Jocques Clemmons’ car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say they have identified the man who got out of Jocques Clemmons’ car moments before he was shot and killed by a Metro-Nashville police officer.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine told News 2 agents have spoken with the man.

The TBI has said it would like to locate and speak with the man “solely for the purpose of understanding his relationship to Clemmons and whether he possesses any information that may assist agents in the ongoing case.”

No additional details have been released at this time.

Clemmons died at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville on Feb. 10 after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras, one of which showed another man getting out of Clemmons’ car and walking away right after Clemmons ran from the officer in the other direction.

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.