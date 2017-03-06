Rescue group working to adopt out German Shepherds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rescue group is working to find German Shepherds homes in middle Tennessee.

The group, Middle Tennessee German Shepherd Rescue, devotes its time and energy to finding families that match with their dogs.

“We have senior dogs and younger dogs so we like to match up energy levels,” said Michelle Lawrence.

Lawrence said the perfect home is one where the dog will get enough exercise and enough attention.

Christa Ellis, another member of the rescue group, said their dogs are highly intelligent, loyal and very trainable.

The group says they adopt out about 75 dogs each year.