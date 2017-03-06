Randy Boyd announces plans to run for governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Randy Boyd has announced his plans to run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

He is a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, former state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and architect of the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs.

“There is not a better time to live and work in Tennessee, but not everyone is sharing in that success. So my campaign will be about expanding opportunities for every Tennessee family and community,” Boyd said. “The opportunity for a better education – the opportunity for better jobs – and a better opportunity for everyone, regardless of where you live, whether you’re from rural Tennessee, the inner city, or somewhere in between. That’s how I’ve tried to serve in the past, and that is my vision for an even greater, more successful Tennessee.”

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean announced he will run for governor in late February.