Proposed asphalt plan near quarry worries Hendersonville residents

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A proposed asphalt plant is causing quite a stink in Hendersonville.

Though the final decision lies with Metro health officials, leaders in Sumner County are taking a stand against the plant.

It’s long been known as the city by the lake, but for Ward 1 Alderman Mark Skidmore, there’s trouble in the Hendersonville air that starts just across the water.

“We’re concerned about the environmental impact that it’s going to have,” noted Skidmore.

The rock quarry in Old Hickory has caused controversy for some time, with blasts from the quarry rocking the surrounding neighborhood.

But a new battle looms after owners Industrial Land Developers LLC applied for an air quality permit needed to operate an asphalt plant. The request was made back in December.

“Where it’s located, and as the wind blows, it would blow directly into Hendersonville,” said Ward 1 Alderman Peg Petrelli.

Led by both Skidmore and Petrelli, the Hendersonville board has passed a resolution opposing the plant.

The resolution was sent to leaders across the state.

“It was sent to all of Metro Council, Mayor Barry’s office,” said Skidmore. “As well as our legislative group in Nashville.”

News 2 reached out to Industrial Land Developers multiple times on Monday but were not provided a comment.

While the decision on the plant is one for Davidson County, concern is crossing the lake and crossing the Sumner County line.

“We’re just hoping that Metro Health Department and Metro will realize that this impacts not just the residents of Davidson county,” said Petrelli.

Metro Public Health continues to review Industrial Land Developers LLC’s request. No timetable on a decision has been set.