Police: Man charged with evading for running from Nashville traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon ran from Metro-Nashville drug officers during what they call routine parking lot enforcement, police said.

It began at 9 a.m. last Tuesday morning in South Nashville when police say Lavincent Raines was getting back into his Volkswagen outside of a store.

With his door open, an undercover officer was walking by and detected what was described as the pronounced odor of marijuana.

The narcotics officer alerted other detectives surveilling the parking lot, who then attempted to make a traffic stop on the 27-year-old.

Officers say that’s when Raines took off at a high rate of speed, almost hitting another car on Nolensville Pike.

According to authorities, the officers did not chase Raines but saturated the area. He was soon found walking behind a home at a dead-end-street.

The 27-year-olwas arrested for felony evading and his car was searched.

Police say they found three cell phones, one of which rang several times during the incident. A black bag was also reportedly found and had marijuana residue inside.

Investigators reportedly spent a lot of time searching for what they believe was discarded contraband on a cliff behind the homes where Raines was caught, but they were not able to locate anything.

“We are assuming that whatever he had most likely was tossed into the woods,” an officer told News 2.

News 2 has since learned Raines has a long history of drugs and weapons charges, including conspiracy to deliver drugs—nearly 300 pounds of pot. He was given 6 years in prison for that case and served almost three years.

He has since been released from jail on $30,000 bond

Metro police say it’s important to be alert in parking lots because not everyone is there to shop.