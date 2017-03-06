Person arrested after crash in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after someone was arrested at the scene of a wreck in south Nashville.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Road.

One person was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

One of the drivers involved was given a field sobriety test and placed in handcuffs at the scene.

The inbound lanes are closed to traffic. The outbound lanes are down to one lane.

No other information has been released.