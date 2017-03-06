Nashville radio show team recovers after serious crash in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ty, Kelly and Chuck are back on NASH FM 103.3 after a serious crash in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The three morning show hosts and their producer, Glenn Johnson, are all doing better.

On Feb. 27, they were on their way to New Orleans to be the Grand Marshals of a Mardi Gras Parade. They were driving through a storm, when their SUV hydroplaned, and rolled into the median on Highway 59.

All four were taken to a local hospital, and three of them were treated for minor injuries and released that night.

Country artist Chuck Wicks was released a few days later after he was treated for a fractured skull and vertebrae.

Chuck was back on air with Ty and Kelly Monday morning, but he’s working from home until he heals.

The country music community in Nashville has shown tremendous support for the show. Big and Rich, Chris Young and Maddie and Tae stepped in to host while they were out.

Chuck said on air Monday morning that Reba McEntire called him while he was in the hospital.

Everyone here at News 2 wishes them all a speedy recovery.