Nashville Bike Week organizer takes to Facebook Live as authorities search for him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The organizer of the scheduled Nashville Bike Week took to Facebook Live Saturday morning to guarantee that the 10-day bike festival will go on as scheduled in September.

But he still has not given complete details on a venue and continues to deny refunds as more ticket holders question if the event is really going to happen.

PREVIOUS: Search for Nashville Bike Week organizer continues; Venue remains up in air

Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Leffingwell, posted a Facebook Live video from Saturday morning that he called a “coming to Jesus meeting.”

During the Facebook Live he said he has invested $900,000 in the the event and showed contracts he said were paid in full for entertainment.

“We are not going to say no more than Nashville Bike Week is a shame and a fake,” he said. “All we did was we are changing venues.”

He also said if ticket goers did not want to go they should sell their tickets.

News 2 spoke to a ticket holder who said she was initially told she could get a refund when she contacted the event organizers.

“A guy told me they would issue a check and he took my email address for confirmation when it was issued,” Carolyn Swiger said. “I spent $987 for two tickets and a campsite.”

Swiger said her and her husband bought tickets in July and were excited about visiting Tennessee.

“We have about 15 people in our group and now we don’t know what to do,” she said. “If it is still going on, then tell us where it is happening.”

Swiger also said it appears she and others who voiced concerns on the Nashville Bike Week Facebook page get blocked.

Axle addressed the Facebook page in his live broadcast, Saturday.

“We will delete and block you,” he said.

If you are a ticket holder with concerns, the Humphreys’ County Sheriff’s Office has set up a form to report your information to in case there is a future criminal investigation. Click here to fill out the form online.