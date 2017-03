NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After dozens of bomb threats are called in to Jewish Community Centers nationwide, including Nashville, city officials are holding a meeting to address growing concerns.

A community forum will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

Mayor Megan Barry and several other city leaders are set to attend.

To date there have been five waves of threats with 100 incidents at 81 locations.