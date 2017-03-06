LIVE @ 11: Austin Peay coach Dave Loos to speak about his retirement

News 2 will stream his media briefing at 11 a.m. Click here to watch via your mobile device.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 27 years, the sidelines at Austin Peay State University won’t ever be the same as longtime men’s basketball coach Dave Loos retires.

Loos announced his retirement last week, but he’s making it official Monday with a media briefing at 11 a.m.

This season he spent some time away from his team while he battled cancer.

Coach Loos also earned the 500th win of his career this season.