LIVE @ 1: Tenn. Department of Agriculture to brief public on poultry virus found in Lincoln County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will hold a press conference Monday on the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) found in a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn and State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcherwill speak at the event.

H7 HPAI, a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu, was found in the sample from the Lincoln County flock.

Testing was done by state and federal laboratories, confirming the presence of H7 HPAI.

According to state officials, HPAI does not pose a risk to the food supply and no affected animals entered the food chain.