Lebanon man accused of waving sword at deputies, barricading himself in home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County deputies have arrested a man accused of waving sword towards officers responding to a domestic dispute and barricading himself inside a Lebanon home.

The incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of Phillips Road on Saturday when Wilson County deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, deputies said 43-year-old Michael Chadwick Pruitte was aggressively waving a sword through the front entrance of the home directed towards them.

He then barricaded himself inside the home in a closet. While armed with the sword he also threatened to burn down the building.

Wilson County’s Special Response Team responded to the scene and took Pruitte into custody after a two hour standoff.

“We were able to quickly make contact with the victim and move them into a secured area during the standoff,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We were able to successfully apprehend Mr. Pruitte without any injuries. We train extensively for situations like these and I commend our officers for their quick response in handling the situation appropriately.”

Pruitte is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault and domestic assault.

He is currently being held in the Wilson County jail on a bond of $32,000. He is set to appear in court on his various charges on both March 8 and 9 at 9 a.m.