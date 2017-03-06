Ky. state police arrest couple on reports juvenile given illegal drugs

GRAVES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple was arrested by Kentucky state troopers on Monday on reports a juvenile was given illegal drugs.

State police say they responded to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Graves County after 1 p.m. to investigate the reports.

Troopers then obtained a search warrant for a home on Sullivan Road, which ultimately led to the arrest of Gregory and Jennifer Gibson.

Both are charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of wanton endangerment, and selling a controlled substance to a minor.