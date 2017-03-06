Hendersonville woman accused of committing food stamp fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville woman has been charged with food stamp fraud following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Angela Howard turned herself in to TBI agents on Friday, according to a release from the bureau.

Specials agents began an investigation on Feb. 5 at the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

From December 2009 through February 2013, Howard had worked full-time as a caregiver and was being paid $600 a week, according to the TBI.

During the investigation, agents found Howard falsely reported to the Department of Human Services that she worked part-time and made only approximately $240 per week.

The TBI said its investigation revealed that based upon Howard’s false claim to DHS, she was approved for and received food stamps and Family First benefits for three years, totaling approximately $12,170.

A Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Howard on Feb. 10. She later turned herself into authorities.

Howard was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $15,000 bond.