Drug Task Force agents arrest 9 on drug charges in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine people have been arrested on drug charges by agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force.

A search warrant was served at the 3480 block of Arvin Drive last Wednesday.

Agents discovered 22 grams of crack cocaine, which an individual within the residence attempted to discard by flushing it down the toilet.

They also found in the home several hypodermic needles, digital scales, and bags indicative for narcotics resale.

A stolen vehicle was also discovered on the property.

View the gallery below for the full list of arrests.

9 arrested on drug charges in Mongtomery County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jessica Brown (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Marvis Carter (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Gerald Charlson (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Corey Dismukes (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Steven Kennedy (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Stephanie McIntosh (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Darrell Phillips (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Kyle Race (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Sharlita Richardson (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)