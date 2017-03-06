Drug Task Force agents arrest 9 on drug charges in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine people have been arrested on drug charges by agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force.
A search warrant was served at the 3480 block of Arvin Drive last Wednesday.
Agents discovered 22 grams of crack cocaine, which an individual within the residence attempted to discard by flushing it down the toilet.
They also found in the home several hypodermic needles, digital scales, and bags indicative for narcotics resale.
A stolen vehicle was also discovered on the property.
View the gallery below for the full list of arrests.