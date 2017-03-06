Dog to undergo surgery to remove bullet from face

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dog found with a bullet in its head in Smith County in January is scheduled to have it removed in surgery Tuesday.

KK, as he’s been called, was found in the Chestnut Mound area in late January. He was malnourished and nearly lifeless.

A couple weeks later, an X-ray revealed he had a bullet lodged in his face. Smaller fragments from the bullet were also lodged in his nasal cavity.

Tressa Bush, whose mother found the dog near her house, has been taking KK to the vet for treatment.

Bush also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the costly medical treatments. As of Monday evening, more than $6,000 was donated for the cause.

KK was taken to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Cool Springs where he’ll undergo surgery to remove the bullet and smaller fragments.

Once he’s feeling better, Bush will work to find a forever home for KK.

