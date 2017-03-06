Boat owners kept away from Four Corners Marina amid cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Boat owners are being kept away for safety reasons from the marina that was hit by a tornado last week.

The weather is also causing more problems as the dock at Four Corners Marina has started to float back and forth.

High winds and choppy waters have stopped any effort to remove boats from the Dock K at Four Corners Marina.

All boat removal and underwater diving has been suspended for the next couple of days.

“The winds have kicked up,” said Captain Drew Fonte with Tow Boat U.S. “We’ve been pretty much 18 to 20 mph all day; we’ve had big section of sheet metal to come down, roofing that have come down, start coming down in chunks now.”

The K Dock, which was heavily damaged by the tornado, has started to shift.

“The dock is swinging anywhere from 15 to 60 feet at a time because it has snapped the underwater cable that hold the dock down through the bracings when the tornado hit,” Fonte explained.

Workers spent Monday installing new cables and using huge 1,500-pound concrete anchors to hold the dock in place.

“And keep it from drifting into A Dock,” Fonte said.

One boat was even seen swaying.

“The biggest problem we’re having is the roof coming down on the remainder of the boats in there, so safety is paramount, takes priority over everything,” the captain said.

On Sunday, four boats were able to be moved.

“We have started removing the insurance claim boats that we can get out safely without having to remove debris,” Fonte said.

The Army Corp of Engineers also met with boat recovery crews to come up with a game plan on how to safely remove the damaged boats.

Boat removal crews said the dock should be torn down and all the boats removed within two weeks.

The marina is not allowing boat owners to come on property citing safety concerns. Security is turning everyone away.

“We are chasing everybody away,” Fonte said. “If we need you down there we are calling. It’s unsafe, somebody is going to get hurt, so we’re trying to keep everybody out.”

Some boaters have been sneaking around to the Hurricane Bay side of Percy Priest Lake using small boats and trying to get their huge boats, but people with the recovery team tell News 2 it’s dangerous. Because of the high winds, debris is flying.

As a matter of fact, News 2 was told one boater near got hit when the wind picked up and through a piece of metal roofing in their direction.

Boat recovery crews hope to resume removing the damaged boats by Wednesday.