3 schools evacuated after threat in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three schools in Robertson County have been evacuated after a threat was reportedly called in, according to the district’s Public Information Officer Jim Bellis.

He told News 2 an anonymous call came in at 6 a.m.

Three schools, Greenbrier High School, Springfield High School, and the Alternative School at the central office have been evacuated.

The sheriff’s department is investigating.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.