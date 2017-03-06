2 injured during party shooting in Shelbyville; Investigation ongoing

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were injured after an altercation led to a shooting overnight Saturday at a birthday party in Shelbyville.

The police department says they arrived to the venue about 2:20 a.m. where they found multiple rounds of various caliber ammunition in the parking lot and inside.

Through their investigation, authorities learned about 30 people were inside for a birthday party when a fight broke out.

There was an attempt to disarm Corey Garrett, who then discharged a gun into the ceiling. And during the struggle, police say another person fired toward Garrett, hitting him in the upper torso.

Authorities say a stray bullet also hit Wayne Shelton in the left arm as he sought cover.

Garett was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition. Shelton was treated and released the same day from Tennova.

Investigators are still in the process of interviewing those who attended the birthday party. If you have information that will assist please call Det. Sgt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811 or Crime Stoppers at 931-685-4300.