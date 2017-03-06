2 adults arrested in search for missing teen in Kentucky

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Kentucky say they arrested two adults and cited a third while responding to a home to find a missing teenager.

Troopers say they found the missing girl just before 1 p.m. Monday after responding to the 2000 block of Highway 818 North in Lyon County.

The juvenile was returned to safety, and no further details about the case were released.

While at the home, Kentucky State Police say Jacob Lawrence, 30, was arrested for violating a state domestic violence order, resisting arrest, and unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree.

Lawrence was also served with four active arrest warrants and booked into the Caldwell County jail.

Kelly Wilson, 54, was arrested on two counts of third degree assault on a police officer, hindering prosecution or apprehension, unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Wilson was also booked into the Caldwell County jail.

And lastly, KSP say Scott Wilson, 62, was cited for unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.