Virus that can be deadly to poultry found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A virus that can be deadly to domesticated chickens and turkeys has been detected in Tennessee.

H7 HPAI, a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu, was found in the sample of flock from a commercial chicken facility in Lincoln County.

The sample was taken after the facility contacted the state veterinarian’s office at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on March 3 because of an increase in chicken deaths.

Testing was done by state and federal laboratories, confirming the presence of H7 HPAI.

To keep the virus from spreading, the facility is under quarantine, along with 30 other poultry farms within a 6-mile radius.

“Animal health is our top priority,” explained state veterinarian, Dr. Charles Hatcher, DVM. “With this HPAI detection, we are moving quickly and aggressively to prevent the virus from spreading.”

State officials say this is being done out of an abundance of caution.

HPAI does not pose a risk to the food supply and no affected animals entered the food chain.

This is the first time H7 HPAI has been detected in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Haslam says officials are working to make sure it does not impact on the local economy.

“Many Tennessee families rely on the poultry industry for their livelihoods, and the state is working closely with local, county and federal partners and the poultry industry to control the situation and protect the flocks that are critical to our state’s economy,” said Haslam.