Vigil held for woman killed in her Nashville condo

LORETTO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family of the woman stabbed to death inside her Nashville condo gathered in her hometown of Loretto, Tennessee, Sunday evening.

Tiffany Ferguson’s loved ones held candles in her honor one day after her funeral.

Police are still looking for her killer.

They told News 2 they’ve interviewed several people and are still pursuing leads.

According to authorities, there were no signs of forced entry in Ferguson’s condo, but she and her killer may have had a confrontation.

Investigators are working to identify the person caught on surveillance camera checking for unlocked cars and apartments the night Ferguson died.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-crime.