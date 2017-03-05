Special Senior Night for MTSU’s Upshaw leads to win

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished their season with a big win on senior night 93-59 over Florida Atlantic.

Giddy Potts scored a career high 30 points while JaCorey Williams added 17.

The big winner of the night however was Senior forward Reggie Upshaw who was surprised by his brother Gage after being walked onto the court.

Gage attends the Air Force Academy and Reggie had not seen him since Christmas. Reggie cried tears of joy after Gage surprised him en route to a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

MTSU ends the season with a 27-4 record and a conference championship.