Police follow trail of beer cans to find escaped Virginia inmate

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An inmate from Wise County, Virginia, is now facing additional charges after deputies said he escaped the justice center and stole a truck.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Scott Pratt, 39, was in the custody of the Norton Police Department when he escaped while outside of the Wise County Justice Center.

The officer from the Norton Police Department chased Pratt and officers from the UVA-Wise Police and Wise Police Departments assisted.

Another deputy from Wise County, Josh Edmiston, was in the area and enroute to help when he saw a blue Dodge truck speeding and driving recklessly.

Deputy Edmiston turned and tried to stop the truck. While chasing the truck, empty beer cans were flying from the truck bed, leaving a trail.

Deputy Edmiston followed the trail of beer cans and located the truck in a driveway. The driver of the vehicle noticed the deputy and sped off, driving through several yards then back onto the highway.

The sheriff’s office said Pratt was the driver of the truck. At one point, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran.

Deputies were able to capture Pratt and take him back into custody.

A witness spotted the still moving truck and stopped it.

Deputies determined that Pratt stole the truck.

He is back in custody and additional charges are now pending.