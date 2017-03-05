North Nashville church opens new computer lab for public use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More people in the north Nashville area will have access to the internet thanks to a new lab at a church.

The computer lab, which will be open to everyone, will be housed in the Westwood Baptist Church’s University Center on Albion Street between 25th and 26th avenues.

Members of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee led the effort to open the facility.

The pastor of Westwood Baptist Church told News 2 this fills an important need in the community.

“Well, this is really an excellent opportunity to bridge that digital divide that exists between this community and many other communities. There are so many people in this area without computer services, so this computer center is a great asset for them,” explained Pastor Barton Harris.

In addition to offering computer access, they will also host classes about responsible internet use and digital learning for adults.