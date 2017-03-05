Man injured in shooting while walking in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting while walking in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 3900 block of Bonnalynn Drive at 3:40 p.m.

According to Metro police, a group of people were walking when a black sedan drove up. Someone in a ski mask reportedly got out of the car and then started shooting.

One person in the group was hit in the leg. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the rest of the group ran off after the shooting, and the victim is not cooperating.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.