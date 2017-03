MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro are closed due to a fatal crash.

The wreck was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 80.

The eastbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Drivers traveling westbound are also experiencing delays due to rubbernecking.

The roadway is expected to clear by 10 p.m.

