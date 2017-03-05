Driver critically injured after crashing into tree on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured after crashing into a tree in the Percy Priest Lake community early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Bell Road near Harbor Lights Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was driving a pickup truck, which was hauling a utility trailer, when he left the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

No one else was in the truck and no other injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes of Bell Road are being detoured onto Ned Shelton Road until the tree can be removed from the roadway.