Brush, shed fire scorches 2 acres of land in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brush and shed fire scorched two acres of land in Wilson County Sunday afternoon.

The fire was on Lebanon Dirt Road near Nighthawk Lane.

People were asked to avoid the area while the Mt. Juliet Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

The blaze reportedly started from someone burning limbs and brush.

Meanwhile, WEMA, along with the Tennessee Agriculture’s forestry firefighting crew, put out a grass and wood fire on West Salsbury Road in Lebanon.

They had similar issues the day before as they worked to put out nine grass and brush fires. No one was injured in any of the fires.

Residents in the area are asked not to burn on Sunday, even if they have a permit to do so.

VIDEO 1/2 – West Saulsbury grass/woods fire. pic.twitter.com/P4Xam46VLu — Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) March 5, 2017